Terrorism is deliberate war strategy on their part; if they engage in war, our response will be accordingly: PM Modi.
PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 27-05-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 13:01 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
