5 dead and 19 injured in chemical plant explosion in China, reports AP, quoting CCTV.
PTI | Beijing | Updated: 27-05-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 18:41 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
