Israeli military says it struck Yemen's Sanaa airport for the second time in a month, targeting Houthi militants, reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 28-05-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 13:30 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
