Kerala government declares Liberian ship capsize a disaster.
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-05-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 15:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Kerala government declares Liberian ship capsize a disaster.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- ship
- disaster
- maritime
- Liberian
- safety
- regulations
- capsize
- investigation
- incident
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tranquillised Tigress Sparks Safety Measures in Ranthambore
Railway Catering Unit Busted for Food Safety Violations
Strengthening Safety: Urgent Call for Border Bunkers
Delhi govt plans to install 50,000 additional CCTV cameras for public safety: PWD officials
Safeguarding Students: Maharashtra's New School Safety Guidelines