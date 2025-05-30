Pakistan's ploy of state and non-state actor not going to work anymore: PM Modi in Kanpur.
PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 30-05-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 16:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Pakistan's ploy of state and non-state actor not going to work anymore: PM Modi in Kanpur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Bold Pledges at UN Peacekeeping Ministerial: Leading the Charge for Global Peace
Feeding Hope: The Impact of Krsna's Free Meals in Little India
Indian Delegation Pushes for UN Sanctions on Terror Outfit
India Pushes for UN Ban on The Resistance Front Post-Pahalgam Attack
India ramps up efforts for UN listing of LeT front TRF; team meets top UN counter-terror officials in NY: sources.