Gaza's Health Ministry says death toll from gunfire on crowd heading to an aid site has climbed to 31, reports AP.
PTI | Rafah | Updated: 01-06-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 15:22 IST
Gaza's Health Ministry says death toll from gunfire on crowd heading to an aid site has climbed to 31, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian attack kills 9 civilians, hours after direct peace talks between both sides, reports AP citing Ukrainian officials.
Tragic Setback: Civilians Targeted Amid Peace Talks
Civilians killed in drone strike in eastern Ukraine: UN rights monitors
Escalating Drone Warfare: Civilians Caught in the Crossfire
Israeli Strikes Intensify in Gaza, Civilians Caught in Crossfire