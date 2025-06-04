No information on deaths in RCB celebrations in Bengaluru, will inform on receiving details: Deputy CM D K Shivakumar.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-06-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 18:28 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
