Four persons, including wife, arrested in connection with Indore man's murder in Meghalaya: DGP I Nongrang.
PTI | Shillong | Updated: 09-06-2025 07:28 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 07:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Four persons, including wife, arrested in connection with Indore man's murder in Meghalaya: DGP I Nongrang.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indore
- Meghalaya
- murder
- arrest
- investigation
- DGP
- I Nongrang
- crime
- police
- community
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Political Firestorm: TASMAC Scandal Sparks Accusations and Investigations
Hanging Mystery of Jahangirpuri: Allegations and Investigations
Chlorine Leak Panic Triggers Hospital Stampede, Sparks Investigations
Chinese Citizen Under Investigation for Live-Streaming Schoolchildren in Taipei
Explosion Rocks Abuja: Investigation Underway