Three people from same family die as fire breaks out in seventh floor apartment in Delhi's Dwarka area: police.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 12:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Three people from same family die as fire breaks out in seventh floor apartment in Delhi's Dwarka area: police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Police say 11 people hurt in shooting in South Carolina beach town, reports AP.
Assam Rifles and Manipur Police Seize Illegally Transported Timber Worth Rs 3.10 Crore
Moradabad's Artistic Boost for Police Recruits: Valour and Vision
Mussoorie Police Encounter: Constable Killed, Manhunt Ensues
Shockwaves in Bihar Politics: Tej Pratap Yadav Expelled from Family and RJD