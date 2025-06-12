Our consulate in San Francisco is closely monitoring the situation arising out of US immigration crackdown: MEA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 17:42 IST
- Country:
- India
