Jordanian state media says the country's Air Force is intercepting missiles and drones in its air space, reports AP.
PTI | Amman | Updated: 13-06-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 12:35 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
