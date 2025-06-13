Israeli officials tell the AP they smuggled drones and other weapons into Iran ahead of strikes, reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 13-06-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 14:45 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
