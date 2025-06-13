Israel claims striking Iranian nuclear site in Isfahan; Iran does not immediately acknowledge, reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 13-06-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 23:16 IST
Israel claims striking Iranian nuclear site in Isfahan; Iran does not immediately acknowledge, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
