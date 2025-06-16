We need to stay on course and be determined in everything we do: Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran to Air India employees.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-06-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 16:33 IST
We need to stay on course and be determined in everything we do: Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran to Air India employees.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Xiaomi's Rapid EV Expansion: May Success
Adani Group's Resilient Rise: From Crisis to Record-Breaking Success
Rajkummar Rao's 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' Achieves Box Office Success
Indian aviation market has once in a generation growth opportunity with rising travel demand, big middle class: British Airways CEO.
Indian Aviation: Soaring to New Heights with Growth and Sustainability