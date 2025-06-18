Sebi to introduce measures to facilitate voluntary delisting of PSUs, where govt or promoter group owns 90% or more of shares: Statement.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 19:18 IST
Sebi to introduce measures to facilitate voluntary delisting of PSUs, where govt or promoter group owns 90% or more of shares: Statement.
