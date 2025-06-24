Air India plane black box is in India, being examined by AAIB: Civil Aviation Minister Naidu.
PTI | Pune | Updated: 24-06-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 13:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Air India plane black box is in India, being examined by AAIB: Civil Aviation Minister Naidu.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Transport Businessman's Murder: Arrests Made Following Investigation
Tensions Rise as BJP Accuses Siddaramaiah Government of Anti-Hindu Stance Amid Activist's Murder Investigation
Father Demands CBI Investigation into Indore Couple Case, Accuses Meghalaya Police of Fabrication
Kaleshwaram Project Controversy: Shifts, Criticisms, and Investigations
Data Theft Sparks Investigation in Bihar Legislative Council