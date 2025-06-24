England beat India by five wickets in first Test of five-match series in Leeds.
PTI | Leeds | Updated: 24-06-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 23:01 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
