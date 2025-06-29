Union Home Minister Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi for still raising questions on Operation Sindoor.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-06-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 16:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi for still raising questions on Operation Sindoor.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress Raises Concerns Over Cypriot Links in Adani Controversy
Senator Pushes for Congressional Control Over War Powers Amid Rising Tensions
Congress Accuses BJP of Betraying Odisha’s Promises
Congress Accuses Modi Government of Sabotaging MNREGA
Congress Criticizes 'Damp Squib' Census Notification