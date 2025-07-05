Uddhav Thackeray says he and Raj Thackeray together will capture power in Mumbai civic body and Maharashtra.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-07-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 12:48 IST
Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
