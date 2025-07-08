MNS leader Avinash Jadhav detained ahead of rally to counter traders' protest against slapping of food stall owner in Thane: Police.
PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-07-2025 08:19 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 08:19 IST
- Country:
- India
MNS leader Avinash Jadhav detained ahead of rally to counter traders' protest against slapping of food stall owner in Thane: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- MNS
- Avinash Jadhav
- Thane
- rally
- traders' protest
- food stall
- police
- detainment
- tension
- incident
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bihar Police Clamp Down on Associates of RJD MLA Ritlal Yadav
Delhi's Licensing Overhaul: A Boon for Police and Businesses
Jammu & Kashmir Police Attach Terror Accused's Property in Udhampur
Police Clamp Down on Palestine Action's Parliament Protest
Fuel Heist Unveiled: Delhi Police Crack Down on Turpentine Scam