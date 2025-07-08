Raipur-bound IndiGo flight carrying 51 passengers returns to Indore shortly after takeoff due to technical fault: Official.
PTI | Indore | Updated: 08-07-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 12:19 IST
