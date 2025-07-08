Naxal involved in IED blast that killed additional superintendent of police in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district arrested: Official.
PTI | Sukma | Updated: 08-07-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 19:06 IST
