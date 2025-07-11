Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 20:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- NCR
- tremors
- earthquake
- panic
- safety
- protocols
- authorities
- residents
- emergency
Advertisement
ALSO READ
We must unite in our fight against terrorism for our collective safety and security: Rajnath Singh at SCO meet.
Railway Ministry Revamps Train Control Operations for Safety and Efficiency
Kazakhstan Concludes Final EOSH Training Session to Strengthen Workplace Safety
Investigation Unfolds: Air India Crash Sparks Safety Overhaul
Controversial Railway Overbridge Sparks Safety Concerns in Bhopal