Dragon spacecraft exits the 'keep out sphere', a 200 metre line around the space station.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 17:02 IST
- Country:
- India
Dragon spacecraft exits the 'keep out sphere', a 200 metre line around the space station.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes at Puri Temple During Festivities: A Call for Improved Safety
Unified Forces Drill Ahead for Amarnath Yatra 2025 Safety Assurance
Dubai Police Unveils 2025 Student Summer Programme: A Fusion of Safety, Innovation, and Leadership
Goods Train Derailment Near Cuttack: Swift Relief Action Ensures Main Line Safety
Rising Chenab River Spurs Safety Measures Amid Persistent Rains