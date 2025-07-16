Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi write to PM; urge govt to bring legislation in Parliament's Monsoon session to grant full statehood to J-K.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 12:49 IST
