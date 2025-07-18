Champaran gave new direction to Mahatma Gandhi's movement during freedom struggle: PM Modi at Bihar rally.
PTI | Motihari | Updated: 18-07-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 12:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Champaran gave new direction to Mahatma Gandhi's movement during freedom struggle: PM Modi at Bihar rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
"INDI alliance afraid of people of Bihar": Chhattisgarh Dy CM Arun Sao mocks Jairam Ramesh over "Vote-Bandi" comment
Controversy Erupts Over Voter List Revision in Bihar Ahead of Elections
Tragedy Strikes: Ceiling Collapse Claims Lives in Bihar
Global Rally: Content Moderators Demand Mental Health Support in the Digital Age
UK Stock Markets Rally as PM Backs Finance Minister Amid Economic Concerns