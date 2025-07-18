Image of Maharashtra has gone down in the country after scuffle in Vidhan Bhavan: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-07-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 17:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Image of Maharashtra has gone down in the country after scuffle in Vidhan Bhavan: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Political Tensions Rise Over Disha Salian's Death: Accusations and Apologies
Political Tensions Erupt in Andhra Pradesh Over Convoy Tragedy
Political Tensions Flare as SIT Clears Disha Salian Case
Political Tensions Rise Over Religion During Uttar Pradesh's Kanwar Yatra
UK Stocks Rally as Political Tensions Ease Amid Labour Market Surprises