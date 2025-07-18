Left Menu

Attorney General Bondi says at least three people killed at sheriff's facility in Los Angeles, reports AP.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-07-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 21:44 IST
Attorney General Bondi says at least three people killed at sheriff's facility in Los Angeles, reports AP.

Attorney General Bondi says at least three people killed at sheriff's facility in Los Angeles, reports AP.

