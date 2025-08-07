NCERT sets up panel to examine feedback received about content in new textbooks: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 16:48 IST
- Country:
- India
NCERT sets up panel to examine feedback received about content in new textbooks: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NCERT
- textbooks
- feedback
- panel
- education
- content
- evaluation
- officials
- new materials
- review
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Contentious Confirmation: Emil Bove's Path to the Appeals Court
AAPI Voters Growing Discontent With Trump's Tariff Policies
UN laments US withdrawal from its educational and cultural agency
Education in Crisis: Over 70% of Balochistan Schools Non-Functional, Reports BSAC
Dreams on Hold: The Shift to Religious Education for Afghan Girls