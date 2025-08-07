LIC says first quarter profit rises 5 per cent to Rs 10,987 crore.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 17:28 IST
LIC says first quarter profit rises 5 per cent to Rs 10,987 crore.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chola MS General Insurance: Embracing Innovation for Sustained Growth
Safeguarding Business Assets: The Vital Role of Commercial Insurance
Maharashtra's Bold Plan: Empowering Snake Rescuers with ID and Insurance
Shanti Gold International Glistens with Rs 108 Crore from Anchor Investors
SBI Life Insurance Sees 14% Profit Surge in June Quarter