CAG reports on Delhi's finances under AAP rule should be referred to public accounts committee: CM Rekha Gupta in Assembly.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 17:50 IST
- Country:
- India
CAG reports on Delhi's finances under AAP rule should be referred to public accounts committee: CM Rekha Gupta in Assembly.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bihar assembly adjourned till 2 pm following ruckus, Tejashwi-Nitish spat over special intensive revision of electoral rolls.
Bihar Assembly Chaos: Nitish Kumar Clashes with Tejashwi Yadav
TTV Dhinakaran Predicts NDA Triumph in Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections
Heated Exchange in Bihar Assembly Over Electoral Roll Revision
Voter List Revision Sparks Heated Debate in Bihar Assembly