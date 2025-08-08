Colleges should organise debates for student election candidates, they may be uploaded online: DU guidelines on defacement of walls.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 17:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Colleges should organise debates for student election candidates, they may be uploaded online: DU guidelines on defacement of walls.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NZ Passes Cybercrime Law to Join Global Treaty and Strengthen Online Defences
Gauteng Opens 2026 Online School Admissions with Upgraded, Faster System
Delhi Excise Dept introduces online delivery challan, new transport permit to streamline liquor supply
FEATURE-Online gambling boom sparks calls for ban in Philippines
Judicial Service Commission Shortlists Candidates for Key Judicial Vacancies