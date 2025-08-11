Congress, its allies want to create anarchy in country: BJP on Oppn protest against 'vote theft', Bihar SIR.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 13:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress, its allies want to create anarchy in country: BJP on Oppn protest against 'vote theft', Bihar SIR.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Opposition
- protest
- anarchy
- Congress
- election
- Bihar
- vote theft
- politics
- India
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bihar's New Commission Boosts Welfare for Sanitation Workers
Supreme Court to Deliberate on Bihar's Controversial Electoral Roll Overhaul
BJP Criticizes Congress Over Fake Seeds Scandal Affecting Karnataka Farmers
N Sakthan Takes Charge Amidst Controversy in Kerala Congress
Congress Stages Fiery Protest Against West Bengal SIR