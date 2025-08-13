SC resumes hearing on pleas challenging EC's decision to conduct voter roll revision in Bihar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 12:36 IST
- Country:
- India
SC resumes hearing on pleas challenging EC's decision to conduct voter roll revision in Bihar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Goa's Panchayats Go Digital: A Leap Towards Transparency & Efficiency
Bundesliga Enhances Transparency with Referee Bodycams and Video Reviews
Govt Publishes Council Spending Data to Boost Transparency, Weighs Rates Cap
Haryana's Digital Transformation: Transparency and Efficiency in Land Governance
Trump's Tariff Authority Under Judicial Scrutiny: A Test of Presidential Power