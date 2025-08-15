We were told JK will be brought on par with other parts of country; today I want to ask are we: CM Omar Abdullah.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 15-08-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 10:26 IST
- Country:
- India
We were told JK will be brought on par with other parts of country; today I want to ask are we: CM Omar Abdullah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Govt Publishes Council Spending Data to Boost Transparency, Weighs Rates Cap
Haryana's Digital Transformation: Transparency and Efficiency in Land Governance
FSSAI's Push for Transparency: Display of Licenses and QR Codes
Street Vendors Demand Transparency in Shillong Allocation
Kejriwal Condemns Police Action at SSC Protest, Demands Transparency