Trump fires Fed Governor Lisa Cook amid mortgage fraud allegations, opening new front in fight over central bank, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-08-2025 05:57 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 05:57 IST
Trump fires Fed Governor Lisa Cook amid mortgage fraud allegations, opening new front in fight over central bank, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Fed
- Lisa Cook
- Federal Reserve
- mortgage fraud
- governor
- fired
- central bank
- politics
- leadership
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump's Unprecedented Move: The Controversial Firing of Fed Governor Lisa Cook
Economic Uncertainty Soars: Trump's Bold Move Against Fed Governor
Trump's Controversial Move: Firing Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook
Trump's Unprecedented Move: The Firing of Fed Governor Lisa Cook
Trump Fires Fed Governor Lisa Cook Amid Mortgage Fraud Allegations