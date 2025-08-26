I don't want to expand debate and say anything: Oppn VP candidate Reddy on Amit Shah's 'supporting' naxalism charge against him.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-08-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 13:03 IST
- Country:
- India
I don't want to expand debate and say anything: Oppn VP candidate Reddy on Amit Shah's 'supporting' naxalism charge against him.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Reddy
- Naxalism
- Amit Shah
- Opposition
- VP candidate
- allegations
- debate
- politics
- accusations
- silence
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Orders Probe into Ambani's Wildlife Center Amid Allegations
Karnataka Deputy CM's RSS Song Stirs Political Debate
Grateful that those not in INDIA bloc coming forward to help me: Oppn VP candidate B Sudershan Reddy at press conference in Lucknow.
India's Supreme Court Orders Probe into Ambani's Wildlife Park Amid Allegations
Political Firestorm: ED Raids Spark Controversy Amid Modi Degree Debate