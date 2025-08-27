Authorities in Minneapolis say school shooter has been 'contained' and is no longer an active threat to community, reports AP.
PTI | Minneapolis | Updated: 27-08-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 20:10 IST
Authorities in Minneapolis say school shooter has been 'contained' and is no longer an active threat to community, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Minneapolis
- school
- shooter
- authorities
- community
- safety
- AP
- police
- incident
- contained
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Google Maps Mishap Leads to Fatal Accident on Closed Bridge
Diplomatic Approach: Maharashtra's Deputy CM Calls for Peaceful Resolution to Maratha Quota Protest
Tragedy Strikes First Week: Minneapolis Catholic School Shooting
A Minneapolis hospital says it is treating five children injured from a shooting at a Catholic school, reports AP.
Tragedy Strikes at Minneapolis Catholic School: A Community in Mourning