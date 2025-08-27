Minneapolis police say a shooting at a Catholic school has left three dead, including the shooter, and 17 injured, reports AP.
PTI | Minneapolis | Updated: 27-08-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 21:35 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Authorities in Minneapolis say school shooter has been 'contained' and is no longer an active threat to community, reports AP.
