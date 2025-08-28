SC asks journalist Abhisar Sharma to approach HC for seeking quashing of FIR lodged against him in Assam.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 11:07 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
