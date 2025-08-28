Left Menu

BJP wants people to forget role played by Bengalis in freedom movement: CM Mamata Banerjee at TMCP rally.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-08-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 13:57 IST
BJP wants people to forget role played by Bengalis in freedom movement: CM Mamata Banerjee at TMCP rally.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP wants people to forget role played by Bengalis in freedom movement: CM Mamata Banerjee at TMCP rally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
European Stocks Surge Amid Pernod Ricard Earnings; Nvidia Calms AI Demand Fears

European Stocks Surge Amid Pernod Ricard Earnings; Nvidia Calms AI Demand Fe...

 Global
2
Court to Hear Cognisance Arguments in Vadra Money Laundering Case

Court to Hear Cognisance Arguments in Vadra Money Laundering Case

 India
3
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Kim Jong Un to Attend Victory Day Parade in China

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Kim Jong Un to Attend Victory Day Parade in China

 Global
4
Ukrainian Forces Score Hit on Russian Warship

Ukrainian Forces Score Hit on Russian Warship

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025