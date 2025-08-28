BJP wants people to forget role played by Bengalis in freedom movement: CM Mamata Banerjee at TMCP rally.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-08-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 13:57 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP wants people to forget role played by Bengalis in freedom movement: CM Mamata Banerjee at TMCP rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Frozen Moments: The Timeless Impact of Photography on Indian History
Narratives Clash: Taiwan and China in World War II Commemoration Dispute
New Zealand Records Lowest Gender Pay Gap in History, Now at 5.2 Percent
Uttar Pradesh Makes History with Guaranteed Minimum Wages for Youth
"Want to prove a point...": Liverpool's Ngumoha after becoming youngest goal-scorer in club's history at 16 years