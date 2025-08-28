Why talk of Hindu-Muslim unity when all are same, we all are Indians: RSS chief Bhagwat.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 18:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Why talk of Hindu-Muslim unity when all are same, we all are Indians: RSS chief Bhagwat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Minerva Academy FC's European Triumph: A New Dawn for Indian Football
Navigating Trade Turbulence: Impact of US Tariffs on Indian Container Volume
Bridging Borders: Canada's Diplomatic Turnaround with India
US Democrats Criticize Trump's Tariffs on India Over Russian Oil
RSS is focussed on its work in India, our volunteers work in other countries as per local laws: Chief Mohan Bhagwat.