Six persons killed in truck-autorickshaw collision in Rajura tehsil of Maharashtra's Chandrapur district: Police.
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 28-08-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 19:33 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
