UN votes unanimously to terminate its peacekeeping force in Lebanon at the end of 2026 after nearly 5 decades, reports AP.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 28-08-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 22:00 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

