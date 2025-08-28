UN votes unanimously to terminate its peacekeeping force in Lebanon at the end of 2026 after nearly 5 decades, reports AP.
PTI | United Nations | Updated: 28-08-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 22:00 IST
UN votes unanimously to terminate its peacekeeping force in Lebanon at the end of 2026 after nearly 5 decades, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- UN
- peacekeeping
- Lebanon
- termination
- vote
- 2026
- decade
- force
- international
- mission
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Political Drama Unfolds in Bihar: BJP vs Congress at Voter Adhikar Yatra
Political Tensions Escalate as BJP Criticizes Congress Over 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'
Rahul Gandhi Rallies Against 'Vote Chori' in Bihar
Decade-Old Mystery: Unresolved Crimes in Dharmasthala
Verbal Clash in Bihar's Voter Adhikar Yatra: BJP-Congress Tensions Escalate