Rejecting Opposition criticism, TN CM Stalin asserts, pacts made on investments have fructified.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-08-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 10:25 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Stalin
- investment
- pacts
- Tamil Nadu
- economy
- growth
- opposition
- success
- CM
- agreements
