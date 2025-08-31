Modi and Xi noted with satisfaction successful disengagement of troops last year and maintenance of peace along border since then: MEA.
PTI | Tianjin | Updated: 31-08-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 13:59 IST
Modi and Xi noted with satisfaction successful disengagement of troops last year and maintenance of peace along border since then: MEA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Xi Jinping
- troops
- disengagement
- peace
- border
- MEA
- India
- China
- diplomacy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Xi and Modi: A Strategic Dance for Peace and Partnership
Modi and Xi underlined need to proceed from a political and strategic direction to expand trade ties, reduce trade deficit: MEA.
Modi and Xi reaffirmed that India, China development partners; not rivals and differences should not turn into disputes: MEA.
In talks with Xi, PM Modi underlined importance of peace and tranquility on border areas for continued development of bilateral ties: MEA.
On economic and trade relations, Modi and Xi recognised role of their two economies to stabilise world trade: MEA.