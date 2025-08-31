Left Menu

Modi and Xi noted with satisfaction successful disengagement of troops last year and maintenance of peace along border since then: MEA.

PTI | Tianjin | Updated: 31-08-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 13:59 IST
Modi and Xi noted with satisfaction successful disengagement of troops last year and maintenance of peace along border since then: MEA.

Modi and Xi noted with satisfaction successful disengagement of troops last year and maintenance of peace along border since then: MEA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab's Plea for Flood Relief: State Funds in Limbo

Punjab's Plea for Flood Relief: State Funds in Limbo

 India
2
India 2025: Surge in Private Sector Investment

India 2025: Surge in Private Sector Investment

 India
3
Army's Rapid Response: Rescues Amid Punjab Flood Crisis

Army's Rapid Response: Rescues Amid Punjab Flood Crisis

 India
4
Xi and Modi: A Strategic Dance for Peace and Partnership

Xi and Modi: A Strategic Dance for Peace and Partnership

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025