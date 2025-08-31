PM Modi underlined need for peace and tranquility in border areas for continued and smooth development of ties: FS Misri.
Modi and Xi were of view that differences between India and China should not be allowed to be turned into disputes: FS Misri.
Situation on boundary will be reflected in some way or the other on overall ties: FS Misri on Modi-Xi talks.