We have seen ugly face of terrorism recently in Pahalgam: PM Modi at SCO summit.
PTI | Tianjin | Updated: 01-09-2025 09:50 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 09:50 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
