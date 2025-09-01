I thank all friendly nations which stood by us following Pahalgam attack: PM Modi at SCO summit.
India has been emphasising on unity in fighting terrorism as no country and society can feel safe from this scourge: PM Modi at SCO summit.
We will have to unitedly combat terrorism in all its forms; this is our responsibility to humanity: PM Modi at SCO summit.