RJD's assertion of filing 36 claims is incorrect and only 10 filed: EC to SC hearing Bihar SIR matter.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 13:01 IST
- Country:
- India
RJD's assertion of filing 36 claims is incorrect and only 10 filed: EC to SC hearing Bihar SIR matter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- RJD
- EC
- Bihar
- SIR
- claim
- hearing
- Supreme Court
- filings
- matter
- misinformation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Any extension of Sep 1 deadline to file claims, objections will disrupt SIR exercise, finalisation of electoral roll: EC to SC.
Tragedy Strikes: Helicopter Crash Claims Lives in Gilgit-Baltistan
Supreme Court Clears Path for New Jetty at Gateway of India
Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple Earns International Acclaim
Tragic Bus Accident in Mahabubnagar Claims Four Lives